Shoreline school staff working to develop a balanced budget are surveying parents

Monday, June 6, 2022

Shoreline School District staff are currently working to develop a balanced budget for the 2022-23 school year. 

This process includes a review and consideration of factors that impact future revenue from the state to the school district. 

The 2022-23 District Budget Development page provides:an informational video with a general overview of the budget process and timeline links to a survey to provide feedback (available in English, Spanish, Tigrinya, Amharic, Vietnamese, and Chinese)

The information gathered from the survey will be helpful as we continue the process of developing the 2022-23 district budget. It will also be helpful to us as we plan for the next few years. 

Submissions received by noon on June 9, 2022 will help inform the June 21 update to the School Board, but the survey will remain open after that date.



