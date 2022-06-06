Two brush fires and two residential fires in Shoreline Sunday

Shoreline fire responded with two Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, two Aid / Paramedic units, Battalion 161 Command vehicles along with Northshore Fire Engine 157 and Battalion 151, a slightly larger response than usual.

According to neighbors, "Whatever was in the old cargo container that caught fire was pretty stinky." The cause of the fire is unknown.

After the metal shed was vented and smoke cleared.

Photo by Steven H. Robinson Roads were closed as streets were full of fire vehicles and fire hoses. (Reminder: never drive over a fire hose). Roads were closed as streets were full of fire vehicles and fire hoses. (Reminder: never drive over a fire hose).





A wooden shed was on fire as well as the metal container. Both were in the yard, detached from the house.





--Shoreline Fire, Patty Hale, and Steven H. Robinson contributed to this story.













