Two brush fires and two residential fires in Shoreline Sunday
Monday, June 6, 2022
Shoreline Fire had a busy day on Sunday, June 5, 2022.
They went out on 17 calls, which included two brush fires, and two residential structure fires.
All were extinguished quickly without any injuries.
The first residential fire was on the 1800 block of N 145th St. It was caused by electrical.
The second fire was just off of NE 165th between 8th and 9th NE across the street from Tabernacle Baptist Church.
Shoreline fire responded with two Engines, 1 Ladder Truck, two Aid / Paramedic units, Battalion 161 Command vehicles along with Northshore Fire Engine 157 and Battalion 151, a slightly larger response than usual.
According to neighbors, "Whatever was in the old cargo container that caught fire was pretty stinky." The cause of the fire is unknown.
A wooden shed was on fire as well as the metal container. Both were in the yard, detached from the house.
--Shoreline Fire, Patty Hale, and Steven H. Robinson contributed to this story.
