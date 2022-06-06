Skate for Ukraine ice skating show at Highland Ice on Saturday - proceeds to hospital in Odessa

Monday, June 6, 2022


On Saturday, June 11, 2022 at 6:15pm at Highland Ice, there will be a charity show on ice, Skate for Ukraine. It will be accompanied by an art and baking sale.

The events are organized by Highland's figure skating coach, Lolita Yermak, who is the Ukrainian national champion.

All profits from the profit will go to help the Ukrainian Hospital in Odessa.

Lolita has been organizing bake sales, skate lessons, and now the Ice show, all to benefit Ukraine




