Shoreline School District honors its 2022 Staff of the Year

Thursday, June 9, 2022


At a banquet on Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Shoreline School District honored this year's award winners for "Staff of the Year."

Superintendent Rebeca Reyes welcomed honorees and attendees

Master of Ceremonies, Interim Public Information Officer, Rachel Belfield

Winners were surprised with presentations at their school
Supt Reyes presents flowers and certificate to David Tadlock
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Administrator of the Year: David Tadlock, Principal, Meridian Park Elementary

Elementary Educator of the Year: 
Kathryn Pihl, Teacher, Echo Lake Elementary

Secondary Educator of the Year: 
Gabe Martinez, Math Teacher, Shorecrest High School

Educational Specialist of the Year: 
Jaime Atencio, Dean of Students, Echo Lake Elementary

Early Learning Educator of the Year: Jo Robinson, Preschool Teacher, 
Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Paraeducator of the Year: Marie Macon, One-on-One Paraeducator, Shorecrest High School

Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Support Staff of the Year: 
Hirut Mamo, Behavior Technician, Shorewood High School

Supt Reyes presents trophy to Craig Stehling
Office Staff of the Year: Craig Stehling, 
Employment Coordinator, Human Resources Department

Community Partner of the Year: Shoreline Fire Department
Supt Reyes with EMS Division Chief Todd Wollum and 
Fire Chief Matt Cowan and EMS Division Chief Todd Wollum


All photos by Steven H. Robinson, except as noted.



