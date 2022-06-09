Shoreline School District honors its 2022 Staff of the Year
Thursday, June 9, 2022
At a banquet on Thursday, June 2, 2022, the Shoreline School District honored this year's award winners for "Staff of the Year."
Master of Ceremonies, Interim Public Information Officer, Rachel Belfield
|Winners were surprised with presentations at their school
Supt Reyes presents flowers and certificate to David Tadlock
Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Administrator of the Year: David Tadlock, Principal, Meridian Park Elementary
Elementary Educator of the Year:
Kathryn Pihl, Teacher, Echo Lake Elementary
Secondary Educator of the Year:
Gabe Martinez, Math Teacher, Shorecrest High School
Educational Specialist of the Year:
Jaime Atencio, Dean of Students, Echo Lake Elementary
Early Learning Educator of the Year: Jo Robinson, Preschool Teacher,
Edwin Pratt Early Learning Center
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Paraeducator of the Year: Marie Macon, One-on-One Paraeducator, Shorecrest High School
|Photo courtesy Shoreline Schools
Support Staff of the Year:
Hirut Mamo, Behavior Technician, Shorewood High School
|Supt Reyes presents trophy to Craig Stehling
Office Staff of the Year: Craig Stehling,
Employment Coordinator, Human Resources Department
Community Partner of the Year: Shoreline Fire Department
Supt Reyes with EMS Division Chief Todd Wollum and
Fire Chief Matt Cowan and EMS Division Chief Todd Wollum
All photos by Steven H. Robinson, except as noted.
0 comments:
Post a Comment