Shoreline police arrest robber

On Wednesday, June 8, 2022 around 12:20pm Shoreline Officers Ramsey, Jurado, Tseten and Welch responded to a robbery in progress at a bank located in the 20500 block of Aurora Ave N.



The 911 caller reported that a subject attempted to take a female's purse and money pouch while she was inside the bank. The victim was struggling to retain both items from the suspect.





Officer’s Ramsey and Welch contacted the victim and witnesses at the bank who described the suspect as a black male wearing black sweats and a black backpack walking southbound on Aurora Ave N.





When Shoreline Officers Jurado and Tseten arrived in the area at approximately 12:31pm, they saw a subject walking southbound on Aurora Ave N who matched the description of the suspect given over their police radios.





The subject was contacted and detained at N 192 St and Aurora Ave N, just a few block south from the bank.





The victim was brought over to subject’s location and she positively identified him as the person who attempted to take her purse by force.





The suspect was placed into custody and booked into KCJ for Robbery 2nd Degree.











