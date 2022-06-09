Rally against mass shootings - Sunday in Lake Forest Park
Thursday, June 9, 2022
In honor of the students and teachers who lost their lives on May 24, 2022, please join the LFP / Shoreline community on Sunday, June 12 for a peaceful rally against school mass shootings.
Gather at Brookside Elementary, 17447 37th Ave NE at 9:45am to walk to Lake Forest Park Elementary, 18500 37th Ave NE at 10am.
We cannot continue to allow shootings to traumatize Americans and lose innocent lives. We must act, unify, and change the status quo. None of us have been the same since the Uvalde and Buffalo shootings. These can be prevented by reasonable gun laws and we demand action.
0 comments:
Post a Comment