Ronald Bog: How to know it's almost summer

Photo by Martin De Grazia



The turtles are out! That's how you can tell that summer is near. Well, at least one turtle is out. They hibernate in the mud all winter and come out when the weather improves.





Then they seem to spend their days lining up on logs, like this one.





The otter is more interested in the photographer than in the turtle. Oh - wait - he was ready for his close up.





Photo by Martin De Grazia

That's better!





--Diane Hettrick











