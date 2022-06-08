Ronald Bog: How to know it's almost summer

Wednesday, June 8, 2022

 
Photo by Martin De Grazia

The turtles are out! That's how you can tell that summer is near. Well, at least one turtle is out. They hibernate in the mud all winter and come out when the weather improves.

Then they seem to spend their days lining up on logs, like this one.

The otter is more interested in the photographer than in the turtle. Oh - wait - he was ready for his close up.

Photo by Martin De Grazia

That's better!

--Diane Hettrick



