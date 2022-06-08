Volleyball camps at Shoreline Community College this summer



Register for All Skills and Advanced Volleyball camps ﻿scheduled July 25th - 28th

















The All-Skills camps are for learning the fundamentals of volleyball for younger players of all skill levels. Advanced camps are designed for high school players who are competitive and want to get ready to play for a varsity team. Campers will work with Shoreline's Head Volleyball Coach, A'Laisia Redden, and team coaches. These camps are very popular so early registration is recommended7/25 – 7/28 - Mon-Thur - 9:00 am – 2:00 pm -- $150Volleyball fundamentals for boys and girls grades 3-8. This Camp is designed for all levels of players: beginners, intermediate, and advanced. Players will be divided by level of play. Coaches will demonstrate, explain volleyball techniques and fundamentals, as well as run drills to simulate game situations.7/25 – 7/28 - Mon-Thur | 3:00 – 6:00 pm -- $150This camp is designed for those who are competitive and want to get ready to play for a varsity team. Camp focuses on individual skills and team work. Players will work on strategies and the mental game needed to win their games.Continuing Education16101 Greenwood Avenue NorthShoreline, WA 98133P: (206) 546-6966