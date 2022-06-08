Volleyball camps at Shoreline Community College this summer
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
The All-Skills camps are for learning the fundamentals of volleyball for younger players of all skill levels. Advanced camps are designed for high school players who are competitive and want to get ready to play for a varsity team. Campers will work with Shoreline's Head Volleyball Coach, A'Laisia Redden, and team coaches. These camps are very popular so early registration is recommended
Volleyball All-Skills Camp
7/25 – 7/28 - Mon-Thur - 9:00 am – 2:00 pm - Grades 3rd - 8th - $150
Volleyball fundamentals for boys and girls grades 3-8. This Camp is designed for all levels of players: beginners, intermediate, and advanced. Players will be divided by level of play. Coaches will demonstrate, explain volleyball techniques and fundamentals, as well as run drills to simulate game situations.
Advanced Volleyball Skills
7/25 – 7/28 - Mon-Thur | 3:00 – 6:00 pm - Grades 9th - 12th - $150
This camp is designed for those who are competitive and want to get ready to play for a varsity team. Camp focuses on individual skills and team work. Players will work on strategies and the mental game needed to win their games.
REGISTER HERE
Shoreline Community College
Continuing Education
16101 Greenwood Avenue North
Shoreline, WA 98133
P: (206) 546-6966
shoreline.edu/continuing-ed
