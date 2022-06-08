Op-Ed: LWV Snohomish County: Curbing Gun Violence: DO SOMETHING

“Firearm injuries are a serious public health problem. In 2020, there were 45,222 firearm-related deaths in the United States – that’s about 124 people dying of gun injuries daily."





Incidents include parents and siblings accidentally shot by children who obtain loaded weapons and school friends shot intentionally by angry children, as happened on October 14, 2014 in Marysville, Washington, just north of Everett. This does not include victims permanently injured and emotionally traumatized or their families and communities.



Regulating who obtains a gun and who can use a gun need not infringe upon any Constitutional rights for adults who use rifles and guns for sports. As many have observed, we require car and truck owners to meet certain criteria for operating motor vehicles. There are ways to support owners of legally-obtained weapons while protecting churches, schools, hospitals and all public spaces.



The League supports:

Requiring universal background checks

Closing the gun show loophole in the current laws

Banning assault weapons and placing limits on high-capacity ammunition magazine sizes

Increasing penalties for “straw” (fake buyer) purchases of guns

Funding research and reporting on gun violence in America Such regulation would keep guns in the hands of responsible adult enthusiasts and out of the hands of those who would murder innocent people.



Let's move from "thoughts and prayers" to action. Such regulation would keep guns in the hands of responsible adult enthusiasts and out of the hands of those who would murder innocent people.









The Texas LWV President, Grace Chimene, noted in her May 25 remarks that It is long past time to enact comprehensive gun safety reform that protects our children, schools, and communities. Contact your Senators and let them know that you support common sense gun reform legislation and want action taken NOW. You can easily contact them through this action alert from the LWVUS.The Texas LWV President, Grace Chimene, noted in her May 25 remarks that