IN-PERSON Adult and All Ages Programs at the Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach, and Shoreline Libraries
Wednesday, June 8, 2022
|Lake Forest Park Library on the lower level of Town Center
June - July 2022
- Kenmore Library, 6531 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA, 98028. (425) 486-8747
- Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155. (206) 362-8860
- Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522
- Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA, 98155. (206) 362-7550
Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program, and date.
Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event.
All in-person events currently require registration to enable us to follow safety guidelines. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.
Community READS Book Discussion at the Lake Forest Park Library
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/62826b667a5c6b3600023307
Tuesday, July 19, 6:30-8pm
Description: Join a discussion of the 2022 Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS book, “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown. Discover the true stories of Japanese Americans who, imprisoned by their own government after Pearl Harbor, responded with courage in camps, combat and courtrooms.
Please register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.
Community READS Book Discussion at the Richmond Beach Library
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/6283bd80d2263e300030c2e5
Wednesday, July 20, 6:30-8pm
Description: Join a discussion of the 2022 Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS book, “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown. Discover the true stories of Japanese Americans who, imprisoned by their own government after Pearl Harbor, responded with courage in camps, combat and courtrooms.
Please register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.
SilverKite Arts: Beginning Watercolor at the Kenmore Library
https://kcls.bibliocommons.com/events/629f84a8d2263e30003319a6
Thursday, July 21, 2-3pm
Description: With guidance from one of SilverKite's professional teaching artists and your own creative instincts, explore the art of watercolor painting.
Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.
Please register. Space is limited. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.
