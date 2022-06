Lake Forest Park Library on the lower level of Town Center





IN-PERSON Adult and All Ages Programs at the

Kenmore, Lake Forest Park, Richmond Beach, and Shoreline Libraries

June - July 2022

Kenmore Library, 6531 NE 181st Street, Kenmore, WA, 98028. (425) 486-8747

Lake Forest Park Library, 17171 Bothell Way NE, Lake Forest Park, WA, 98155. (206) 362-8860

Richmond Beach Library, 19601 21st Ave NW, Shoreline, WA, 98177. (206) 546-3522

Shoreline Library, 345 NE 175th St., Shoreline, WA, 98155. (206) 362-7550

Please visit kcls.org/events to see all events and filter by age level, type of program, and date.Reasonable accommodation for people with disabilities is available by request. Email access@kcls.org at least seven days before the event.All in-person events currently require registration to enable us to follow safety guidelines. Walk-ins welcome as space allows.Tuesday, July 19, 6:30-8pmDescription: Join a discussion of the 2022 Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS book, “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown. Discover the true stories of Japanese Americans who, imprisoned by their own government after Pearl Harbor, responded with courage in camps, combat and courtrooms.Please register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.Wednesday, July 20, 6:30-8pmDescription: Join a discussion of the 2022 Lake Forest Park/Richmond Beach/Shoreline READS book, “Facing the Mountain” by Daniel James Brown. Discover the true stories of Japanese Americans who, imprisoned by their own government after Pearl Harbor, responded with courage in camps, combat and courtrooms.Please register. In-person event. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.Thursday, July 21, 2-3pmDescription: With guidance from one of SilverKite's professional teaching artists and your own creative instincts, explore the art of watercolor painting.Sponsored by the King County Library System Foundation.Please register. Space is limited. Safety guidelines and current protocols followed.