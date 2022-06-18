Share your opinion on draft strategies for Shoreline's Climate Action Plan
Saturday, June 18, 2022
The City of Shoreline is updating its Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP will outline key actions the City will take to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and prepare our community for the impacts of climate change.
The CAP will identify climate action strategies that also improve equity, increase community resilience and protect ecosystems in Shoreline.
Your voice is important and will help us make sure that the actions we take to fight climate change benefit everyone in our community.
Share your Feedback!
Take the 5-minute survey to share your feedback on the draft strategies for the Climate Action Plan. The survey will be available only until Sunday June 19.
If you live or work in Shoreline, we want to hear from you!
Take the Climate Action Plan Survey: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/ShorelineCAP
