Notes from Shoreline City Council meeting June 13, 2022

Tonight’s Regular meeting is conducted in a hybrid manner with both in-person and virtual options to attend and participate.



The meeting was called to order at 7:00pm by Mayor Scully.



All Councilmembers were present. CM Roberts, Mork, and McConnell attended remotely.



Proclamation

I, Keith Scully, Mayor of the City of Shoreline, on behalf of the Shoreline City Council, do hereby proclaim June 19, 2022 as JUNETEENTH in the City of Shoreline and encourage all people to celebrate and take action to achieve racial justice for all. Juneteenth is celebrated nationally as the end of chattel slavery.



Agenda approved by unanimous consent.



Artists Myron Curry and Vincent Keele have painted a new mural on the wall of the Shoreline Secure Storage property on Midvale and N 178th St to celebrate Juneteenth.

Reply: I’m just speaking theoretically. We want to know what Council thinks.

Reply Debbie Tarry : We wanted to know what the Council discussion would be tonight before talking about what would come off. We don’t have a Housing Office, as such, so we don’t have a specialist in this area. We would have to go back and see if there’s something else that could be put on hold. If there’s flexibility of when this would come back, then that would give us more leeway.

Sara Lane, Administrative Services Director.

Does Council want us to study this further?DISCUSSIONUnfortunately this subject didn’t make it on the agenda for the Council Retreat, when we, as a group, decide what the Work Plan is (actions and tasks that will be performed by staff).Every time we have to add to the Work Plan it requires time and money for staff. So we do this very carefully and respectfully. We have to be mindful of our resources. Because there is so much here I feel uncomfortable adding this to our Work Plan for this year.Yes, I would like us to spend more time. Ultimately I would like to see us answer some of these questions. I think the things that Kenmore has done align with my feelings on what is most important. And I also want us to have a robust stakeholder process. That will slow us down but we need to hear from both landlords and renters.I agree both landlords and tenants should be listened to.The ability to change the rent due date for people on a fixed income is important and should be looked at right away. These are all big questions. We need to provide some additional security for our renters, but not at the expense of single family housing and “mom and pop” landlords.As an owner of rentals in Shoreline, I have learned the importance of feeling good about the renter. Although it’s not even in here, credit is the one saving grace for owners to fall back on to protect our investment. Not having that in there makes me very nervous. Seattle has seen a significant reduction in rental single family homes since they have implemented many of these things. Single family home rentals are more affordable than multi-family housing because they are older and smaller but meet the needs of people who really want to live in a home with some land around it and possibly a fenced yard. We need to prepare for unintended consequences if we implement some of these policy changes. We don’t want to take away the incentive for owners to offer these rentals.Shoreline says we are an “all inclusive” city. We seek to do what is in the best interests of the majority. Some of these items are morally right and invest in a balanced and equitable city. Because these policies are not in place, some people can’t afford to live in Shoreline and move away. Some people who can actually afford to live here may never care for the city and won’t make any impact, volunteer, or even lift a finger when it comes to necessary things to be done with the city. We need to think this through. I think we need to move this ahead - even 2022 or 2024.We don’t want “mom and pop” landlords selling and thereby reducing the inventory of affordable units here. But eviction moratoriums are over, and there has been a big spike in rents. I would like to discuss as part of Work Plan for 2022-2024.This is a very complicated issue. I can see both sides having spent much of my life as a renter. What would come off the table in order to make time for this?I’m of two minds on this. On the one hand, importantly, the proposals do make a lot of sense. I hope that these will be addressed by the State Legislature. Tenants in Shoreline or Edmonds deserve the same protections as Seattle. City lines are not as important because you go where housing is affordable for you, where you have access to public transportation to your job, and other resources. If you don’t have children so a particular school district isn’t important, where you want to live is much broader than just one jurisdiction. When I was moving from the University District, Shoreline was just another city to me. The protections are important for Shoreline tenants at this moment but what we should be looking at is a statewide standard.The problem I have with Kenmore’s approach is that it depends on the private right of action - how will lower income tenants afford an attorney? And, since fines and penalties are relatively smaller amounts, how many attorneys are going to take a case, do the research, and spend the time to seek a $1,000 remedy? I think the city has to do the enforcement. To go out and say to the landlord: you are violating an ordinance and here is a civil infraction. The city is the one to enforce legislation. And I think this a big piece of the picture. If the state enacts the laws, then the state is the enforcement agency. It’s hard for a city to do, especially one the size of Shoreline.How many units are we talking about that are “mom and pop” landlords? We don’t have the data - at least I haven’t seen it. Without the data we are relying on anecdotal evidence. We need the data so we can address the actual problems instead of just what we’ve heard. This is not simple. If we exclude “mom and pop’s,” and say they represent 75% of available units, that’s a lot of people we’re not protecting.There is a housing shortage in Shoreline and Seattle. But if we could just wave a magic wand and start building more housing, it’s not going to solve all of these challenges. Rent increases are affected by the amount of housing stock we have. I’m happy Shoreline is encouraging new housing throughout the City.The Washington State Landlord-Tenant Law is pretty robust. Many of the things we’re discussing here are already in state law in some form. For example, if the property is defective or dangerous you are allowed to withhold rent. So we would kind of re-define that to “poor condition” so we’d have to come up with a definition of poor condition and add a separate condition which is no rent increase. That doesn’t get us any better off. The state adopted “just cause.” It might not be perfect but will get worked out with stakeholders. 60 day to 120 notice for rent increase doesn’t get us where we want to be. Regarding a family member’s right to live with family: if you have a family member that is a problem they wouldn’t be allowed to live on their own because of this bad behavior so you backdoor them in by having them live with a family member. I agree conceptually with everything but I’m not sure these details move the needle enough for me to modify our Work Plan. Also, I would like to see the just revised (last year or the year before) State Law operate a bit and see if we really have the emergency that I think people perceive that there is.What I’ve heard so far, is that three Councilmembers would like to see this move forward and four prefer to schedule for next year’s retreat, where we can see a more robust staff report and then have a more robust discussion.I think we should start accumulating the data now for the future discussion.The size of a rent increase should determine the number of required days notice.Currently landlords don’t have the rights that tenants have, and some tenants take advantage of their knowledge of the system. It takes at least two months to evict someone who has stopped paying rent. Even if I collected the 1st, last and deposit, I’m still not going to break even. Owners of single family rentals don’t raise rent by large amounts because we want to keep good renters. The rent will increase to market rate when tenants move out and new ones move in. There are programs that help people get the money to move (Hopelink, for example). Let’s not think of landlords as the bad guys.The staff report will be presented byShoreline’s 10 year Financial Sustainability Plan was adopted in 2014. With that we established a 10 Year Financial Sustainability Model that allows us to project revenues and expenditures out for 10 years. One of the seven strategies in the Model is a Levy Lid Lift (LLL).In November 2001, Washington State voters passed Initiative 747. This limited the increase in the City of Shoreline’s levy by the lesser of one percent or the percentage increase in the implicit price deflator (IPD), unless voters have approved LLL by a majority vote (50% plus 1).A LLL can last up to 6 years. The rate can increase every year. The current one is due to expire in December 2022.