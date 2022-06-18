I-5, SR 104 ramps to close overnight for light rail work all next week
Saturday, June 18, 2022
The ramps will close nightly from Monday, June 13 to morning of Friday, June 17, 2022.
Please plan ahead for the following closures:
- The northbound I-5 off-ramp to westbound SR 104, and the eastbound on-ramp from SR 104 to northbound I-5 will close nightly at 9pm and reopen at 5am Monday, June 20 through the morning of Friday, June 24.
- The 236th Street on-ramp to southbound I-5 will close nightly at 11:59pm and reopen the following morning at 5am Monday, June 20 through the morning of Friday, June 24.
- The HOV direct access ramps to connecting SR 104 and I-5 will close at 10pm nightly and reopen the following morning at 5am Monday, June 20 through the morning of Friday, June 24.
