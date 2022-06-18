Police incidents in Lake Forest Park for May 2022

Suspicious Circumstances 62

Welfare Check 22

Alarm 18

Theft 15

Parking 12

Traffic Accident 8

Disturbance 7





Downed mailboxes A vehicle was discovered abandoned after striking several mailboxes. The vehicle was left blocking the roadway and a trail of vomit was observed on the ground leading away from the vehicle. Officers are investigating the incident as a hit and run.



Officers responded to a shoplift at Rite Aid. The suspect attempted to leave the area by Metro bus. Officers located the suspect and discovered he had multiple warrants for theft and criminal trespass. The suspect was booked into jail.



Four subjects were observed leaving Ross Stores with over $1000 in clothing. The suspects fled out of the city. Officers were later contacted by a Snohomish County Deputy who provided possible suspect information based on the vehicle license plate.



Officers were contacted in the police parking lot by a subject asking for directions. The subject then backed his vehicle into a parked police vehicle in the lot and left without stopping. Officers were able to re-contact driver and obtain the required information.



Drug kit An unoccupied home for sale was broken into overnight. Officers located drug paraphernalia along with obvious fingerprint and DNA evidence. King County AFIS responded to process the crime scene.



A transient subject was discovered sleeping in Blue Heron Park. Subject refused all assistance and services, leaving on foot.





Several transients were contacted near the 14500 Block of Bothell Way NE (Seattle border). All refused services.









Officers contacted a female running down roadway shedding clothing, appeared under the influence and possibly in a manic state. Subject refused services and mobile crisis. Officers unable to reach criteria for an involuntary detention.



Officers assisted with a downed tree/power pole. During this call a severely injured wild animal had to be dispatched by officers.



Officers contacted a shoplift suspect who, while fleeing, threw a full bottle (of what was later discovered to be over 100 fentanyl pills). The subject was booked into jail for possession of stolen property and possession of narcotics with the intent to sell.







Police incidents heatmap for May 2022. Each blue dot is an incident generated by dispatch or an officer. This map represents 893 incidents in May.Type - CallsNotable Calls/Incidents:Officers conducted a traffic stop at 1:30am on a vehicle with no brake lights, driving slowing through a neighborhood. The driver had no valid driver’s license, was dressed in all dark clothing with gloves, bandana, flashlight, backpack, large knives, and a realistic looking pistol that was later discovered to be an airsoft pistol. The driver was cited and released.