Saige Lind named to Goshen College Spring Dean's List

Saturday, June 4, 2022

Goshen College in Indiana

GOSHEN, Ind. (June 3, 2022) - Saige Lind, a Junior Graphic Design major from Seattle, was recognized for academic excellence on the spring semester 2022 Dean's List at Goshen College. 

The Dean's List includes students earning at least a 3.75 GPA, while completing at least 12 hours of coursework for a letter grade. Only grades from the designated semester are included in the Dean's List selection process.

Initiated in the fall of 1999, the Dean's List celebrates the achievement of Goshen College students who have met high academic standards and can motivate students preparing for graduate studies


