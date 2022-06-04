Lyle Ronglien is live at Woody's on Saturday 9pm

Lyle Ronglien at Woody's Saturday

Live music from Lyle Ronglien Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9pm at Woody's on Aurora.





Country rock guitarist Ronglien is a session musician, songwriter, performer, and instructor. Originally from Woodinville, he has performed all over the Northwest and toured from San Diego to New York.





His solo acoustic guitar and banjo style mixes rock, country, bluegrass smooth jazz - and more!









Come early to get a good seat - warning - his show is preceded by karaoke.











