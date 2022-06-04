Lyle Ronglien is live at Woody's on Saturday 9pm
Saturday, June 4, 2022
|Lyle Ronglien at Woody's Saturday
Live music from Lyle Ronglien Saturday, June 4, 2022 at 9pm at Woody's on Aurora.
Country rock guitarist Ronglien is a session musician, songwriter, performer, and instructor. Originally from Woodinville, he has performed all over the Northwest and toured from San Diego to New York.
His solo acoustic guitar and banjo style mixes rock, country, bluegrass smooth jazz - and more!
Woody's, a 5 Star Dive Bar, is located at 19508 Aurora Ave N, Shoreline, WA 98133 in an historic Echo Lake building.
Come early to get a good seat - warning - his show is preceded by karaoke.
0 comments:
Post a Comment