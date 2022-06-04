Shoreline police officer spots and captures robbery suspect

On May 24, 2022 just after 6pm, Shoreline Police Officers were dispatched to a robbery that just occurred at a convenience store in the 19900 block of Ballinger Way.

The suspect came into the store and asked to look at an item in the counter showcase. As the employee (victim) bent over to open the showcase the suspect sprayed him with pepper spray.



The suspect stole about 250 packs of cigarettes worth about $2500 and left the scene.





Investigating officers were able to swab for DNA and lift a partial print at the scene. Security footage captured at the scene showed a white male suspect wearing blue jeans, a black jacket and a blue face mask, carrying a large black backpack.



On May 30, 2022 at 7pm, MPO Fritz and Officer Stultz were on routine patrol in the City of Shoreline at NE 205 st at the I-5 overpass when MPO Fritz noticed a male and a female subject walking westbound towards I-5 on the south shoulder.



The male subject was approximately 6 foot tall, wearing a dark colored jacket, dark jeans with the bottom of the jeans rolled up, gray converse shoes, and a light blue surgical mask pulled down below his nose/mouth. The male subject was also carrying a black backpack.



MPO Fritz instantly recognized the male subject as the suspect from the robbery that occurred on May 24th.



After comparing the photos of the robbery suspect to the male subject they saw walking on NE 205 St they stopped and arrested him without incident.





The suspect was booked into King County Jail for Robbery.







