Speed reduction to 30mph now in effect for six roadways in Shoreline
Saturday, June 4, 2022
The Shoreline City Council adopted the ordinance at their December 6, 2021 meeting.
The roadways are:
- N/NE 175th Street from Aurora Avenue N to 15th Avenue NE
- Meridian Avenue N from N 145th Street to NE 205th Street (the entire length in Shoreline)
- 15th Avenue NE from NE 145th Street to NE 175th Street
- 15th Avenue NE from NE 180th Street to NE 196th Street
- Greenwood Avenue N from N 145th Street to NW Innis Arden Way
- N/NW Richmond Beach Road from 8th Avenue NW to Fremont Avenue N
