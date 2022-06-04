Armed carjacking at Northgate Thursday leads to police manhunt in Lake City
Saturday, June 4, 2022
7pm
On Thursday, June 2, 2022 at 7pm, an armed carjacking occurred at N Northgate Way and Stone Ave N. The victim had been robbed at gunpoint and his Dodge Dart was stolen.
Officers responded to the area to search for the victim’s vehicle.
7:30pm
At about 7:30pm, residents of an apartment complex in the 11300 block of 8th Ave NE called 911 to report seeing / hearing shots fired, associated with three vehicles in the parking lot.
The callers reported multiple suspects surrounding the vehicles. One of the vehicles was described as a Land Rover (possibly associated with a previous incident) and the suspects were reported to be removing the plates from the vehicle.
Officers responded to the scene but two of the three suspicious vehicles were gone, along with the suspects. The lone vehicle left behind turned out to be the Dodge Dart from the N Northgate Way/Stone Ave N carjacking.
10pm
At 10pm, a witness to the 7:30pm incident reported that suspect vehicles involved in the shooting and carjacking returned to the same parking lot where the incident occurred. Reporting party reported hearing the suspects screaming and another gunshot. Vehicles involved were reported to be stolen and had no plates.
Officers responded and began setting up containment around the parking lot the suspects were hanging around in. Just prior to making contact, the suspects left in two of the involved vehicles. Officers located one of the suspect vehicles and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle fled.
Due to the immediate threat to the public presented by these armed suspects, officers initiated a pursuit.
The suspect crashed into a parked car in the area of 115th St NE / 30 Ave NE in Lake City. Three suspects fled on foot.
One suspect was located and taken into custody. A firearm was recovered.
Containment was set up and K9 responded to assist. K9 conducted a track from the crash scene and recovered evidence.
Neighbors reported a large and prolonged police response with police vehicles slowly patrolling the streets for an hour. Air support was not available.
The K9 unit tracked the suspects to a large very heavily wooded ravine around Thornton Creek. After an extensive search the other two suspects were not located. Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) responded and assisted officers in processing the scene.
