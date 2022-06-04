Armed carjacking at Northgate Thursday leads to police manhunt in Lake City

At 10pm, a witness to the 7:30pm incident reported that suspect vehicles involved in the shooting and carjacking returned to the same parking lot where the incident occurred. Reporting party reported hearing the suspects screaming and another gunshot. Vehicles involved were reported to be stolen and had no plates.





Officers responded and began setting up containment around the parking lot the suspects were hanging around in. Just prior to making contact, the suspects left in two of the involved vehicles. Officers located one of the suspect vehicles and attempted to pull the vehicle over. The vehicle fled.





Due to the immediate threat to the public presented by these armed suspects, officers initiated a pursuit.





The suspect crashed into a parked car in the area of 115th St NE / 30 Ave NE in Lake City. Three suspects fled on foot.





One suspect was located and taken into custody. A firearm was recovered.





Containment was set up and K9 responded to assist. K9 conducted a track from the crash scene and recovered evidence.





Neighbors reported a large and prolonged police response with police vehicles slowly patrolling the streets for an hour. Air support was not available.





The K9 unit tracked the suspects to a large very heavily wooded ravine around Thornton Creek. After an extensive search the other two suspects were not located. Gun Violence Reduction Unit (GVRU) responded and assisted officers in processing the scene.



