Friday, June 3, 2022

Richmond Beach Garden Tour Saturday, 
June 4, 2022 from 11am to 4pm

Come explore eight distinctive gardens and meet the garden hosts. 

Gardens are starting to bloom even with the long, cool spring.

McHenry garden

Maps and garden descriptions are available at Sky Nursery, Beach House Greetings and the Richmond Beach Library

You can also find a link to the map on the Richmond Beach Community Association's website. https://www.richmondbeachwa.org/garden-tour.html#/

All photos courtesy Richmond Beach Garden Tour



