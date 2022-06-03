Gloria's Birds: Although my Peterson's Field Guide says that Yellow-rumped Warblers are "our most abundant and widespread warbler"
Friday, June 3, 2022
|Male yellow-rumped Warbler
Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler
I've just begun spotting them in the last couple of months (should have retired earlier:). I love warblers' coloring, and their short, pointy beaks!
There are two subspecies of Yellow-rumped Warblers, the Myrtle Warblers and the Audubon Warblers.
|Female Warbler about to launch
Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler
The Myrtle Warblers are more common in the East and have a white throat. The Audubon Warblers, common in the West, have a yellow throat as this male warbler does. The other, less colorful bird here, is a female.
