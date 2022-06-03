Gloria's Birds: Although my Peterson's Field Guide says that Yellow-rumped Warblers are "our most abundant and widespread warbler"

Male yellow-rumped Warbler

Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler





I've just begun spotting them in the last couple of months (should have retired earlier:). I love warblers' coloring, and their short, pointy beaks!





There are two subspecies of Yellow-rumped Warblers, the Myrtle Warblers and the Audubon Warblers.





Female Warbler about to launch

Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

The Myrtle Warblers are more common in the East and have a white throat. The Audubon Warblers, common in the West, have a yellow throat as this male warbler does. The other, less colorful bird here, is a female. The Myrtle Warblers are more common in the East and have a white throat. The Audubon Warblers, common in the West, have a yellow throat as this male warbler does. The other, less colorful bird here, is a female.











