Gloria's Birds: Although my Peterson's Field Guide says that Yellow-rumped Warblers are "our most abundant and widespread warbler"

Friday, June 3, 2022

Male yellow-rumped Warbler
Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

I've just begun spotting them in the last couple of months (should have retired earlier:). I love warblers' coloring, and their short, pointy beaks!

There are two subspecies of Yellow-rumped Warblers, the Myrtle Warblers and the Audubon Warblers.

Female Warbler about to launch
Photo copyright Gloria Z Nagler

The Myrtle Warblers are more common in the East and have a white throat. The Audubon Warblers, common in the West, have a yellow throat as this male warbler does. The other, less colorful bird here, is a female.



