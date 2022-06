Puget Sound Energy launches first of its kind Renewable Natural Gas program with landfill gas production

Complementary energy systems — electricity and piped energy — are critical to ensuring customers have reliable, affordable and clean energy, especially at times of peak demand, such as a cold winter day. RNG is a key part of PSE’s strategy to reduce carbon emissions, as is the development of clean fuels like hydrogen.To learn more about RNG or to sign up, visit pse.com/rng . For more on PSE’s work to support clean fuel development for electricity generation and in the pipeline delivery system, visit pse.com/cleanfuels PSE gas customers can purchase up to three blocks of RNG for $5 per block. Each block is the equivalent of 3.2 therms of conventional natural gas use – or about 5 percent of the average residential customer’s monthly gas use. Customers receive a small bill credit – approximately $1 per month – per block for the commodity cost of the conventional natural gas they’re replacing.The decomposition of plant and animal material at waste landfills, water treatment plants, livestock farms and more produces methane that can be upgraded to pipeline quality and used as a replacement for conventional natural gas.