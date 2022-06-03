Shoreline Fire and Northshore Fire now operate as one department under contract for services





The Northshore Fire Department Board of Commissioners will still remain in their positions to ensure that the services being provided either meet or exceed their high expectations to the citizens in Lake Forest Park and Kenmore.

These are some truly exciting times for both organizations and the Communities that we serve.





Over the coming months we will be rolling out some new programs such as an enhanced water rescue team, and an additional aid car in Lake Forest Park.





The additional aid car will be staffed during the day to not only increase overall staffing levels, but also to improve our ability to transport patients to the hospital. This service decreases transport time and improves continuity of care, resulting in better overall outcomes.



As always, we are dedicated to protecting the health, life, and property of the Community with professionalism, respect, and integrity. Please feel free to reach out if you have any questions or concerns and we will be happy to help! Thank you for your continued support!









. However, we want to assure everyone that these changes will not impact the services that are being provided or our response times to emergency calls.In fact, as we all become one, big Department, we will be better prepared and ready to serve the Community. Over the remainder of this year we will be improving staffing levels and increasing service levels, while at the same time becoming more efficient. The new organization will join Northshore and Shoreline under a contract for services.