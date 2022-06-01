Northshore Fire Chief Mike Morris retires after 25 years

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Celebration for Chief Mike Morris
Photo courtesy Northshore Fire

Tuesday morning, May 31, 2022 Northshore Fire celebrated the retirement of Fire Chief Mike Morris, who has served the citizens of Kenmore and Lake Forest Park for almost 26 years.

His hard work and dedication have not gone unnoticed and he will be missed by all. We wish you the best in this next chapter of life and happy retirement!!


