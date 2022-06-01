Learn how to use features on your cell phone in Senior Center classes

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

Love your new cell phone but it’s making you crazy?
 
Learn how to maximize the versatility of your cell phone with us at the Senior Center.

Bring your phone, fully charged with a list of the features you want to use and any questions you have about particular phone functions.

Classes in June on Thursdays at Shoreline/Lake Forest Park Senior Activity Center

18560 1st Ave NE, Suite #1, Shoreline, WA 98155
  • iphone time: 11:00am-noon Class begins: June 2
  • Android phone time:12:30pm-1:30pm Class begins: June 2
Cost: 
  • Senior Center Members $10/class 
  • Non-members $15/class
Call 206-365-1536 to register for class



