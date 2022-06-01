Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park awards scholarships to local students

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

By Robin Roat

The annual Scholarship Awards program on May 25, 2022 again blew us away with the list of accomplishments and volunteer services by the recipients. 

Every student impressed us with personal and scholarly achievements, and future choices in academic goals. 
The Rotary Club of Lake Forest Park wishes each of you all the best. Keep in touch and let us hear from you next year.

These Rotary members made the presentations: Ed Pearson, Robin Roat, Jill Brady, Karen Edwardsen, and Silje Sodal.

Students receiving the awards: Chloe Bui, Ian Prosser, Lacy George, Brooke Schurman, Skylar Stark, Matthew Gardiner, Nadia Martynenko, Elizabeth, Harper Flynt, Vance Cunningham, Kate Reader 



