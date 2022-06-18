Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Gonzaga University
SPOKANE, WA (June 17, 2022) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University President's List for spring semester 2022. 

Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.

HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME

Lake Forest Park, WA

Drew Caley
Hannah Cote

Seattle, WA

Jonathan Hayes
Keegan Hilt
Anna Huycke
Peyton McKenny
Andrew Ray

Shoreline, WA

Jaden Batara
Linden Beemer
Hailey Belfie
Julia Brajcich
Haley Cavanaugh
Preston Ernst
Chloe Giles
Emily McDowell
Bella Mertel
Eleanor Reid
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Sophia Rice
Jessica Wymer

Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.



Posted by DKH at 2:07 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  