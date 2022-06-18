Local Residents named to President's List at Gonzaga University
Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Gonzaga University
Students must earn a 3.85 to 4.0 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
Drew Caley
Hannah Cote
Seattle, WA
Jonathan Hayes
Keegan Hilt
Anna Huycke
Peyton McKenny
Andrew Ray
Shoreline, WA
Jaden Batara
Linden Beemer
Hailey Belfie
Julia Brajcich
Haley Cavanaugh
Preston Ernst
Chloe Giles
Emily McDowell
Bella Mertel
Eleanor Reid
Maxine Andrea Reyes
Sophia Rice
Jessica Wymer
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
