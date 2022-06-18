Guardians of the Flame: Special Olympics Torch Run brings local police departments together for a good cause
Saturday, June 18, 2022
|Runners pose in front of the City of Shoreline sign at N 205th
Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson
The Shoreline leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run had representatives from Lake Forest Park PD with Chief Mike Harden, plus one officer running and one following the runners in a car; Kenmore Police Department Chief Brandon Moen running; Shoreline Police Department Deputy Wyatt Hunt, who organized the run, and four other officers who ran with a patrol vehicle leading the runners.
|Thumbs up - ready to go
The Torch was transferred from Edmonds Police Department at N 205th St on Aurora to the Shoreline contingent of officers. The torch was run to N 145th St by various officers and transferred to personnel from Seattle Police Department.
|Running past Shoreline Place at N 160th
This event is sponsored by the Special Olympics of Washington and this year returned to a full run since the COVID-19 interrupted the ongoing multi-year event.
