Guardians of the Flame: Special Olympics Torch Run brings local police departments together for a good cause

Saturday, June 18, 2022

Runners pose in front of the City of Shoreline sign at N 205th

Story and photos by Steven H. Robinson

The Shoreline leg of the Law Enforcement Torch Run had representatives from Lake Forest Park PD with Chief Mike Harden, plus one officer running and one following the runners in a car; Kenmore Police Department Chief Brandon Moen running; Shoreline Police Department Deputy Wyatt Hunt, who organized the run, and four other officers who ran with a patrol vehicle leading the runners.

Thumbs up - ready to go

The Torch was transferred from Edmonds Police Department at N 205th St on Aurora to the Shoreline contingent of officers. The torch was run to N 145th St by various officers and transferred to personnel from Seattle Police Department.

Running past Shoreline Place at N 160th

This event is sponsored by the Special Olympics of Washington and this year returned to a full run since the COVID-19 interrupted the ongoing multi-year event.



