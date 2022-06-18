Local Residents Named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University

Gonzaga University

SPOKANE, WA (June 17, 2022) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2022.





Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.













HOMETOWN, STATE; NAMEHannah DangAndrew DemersCarson DulingTyler MontagueGarrison PinkleyLillian VisserGracyn BrunetteSean EssadOlivia HammondAnna ThomasLauren AdamsIsabella HauptMorgan McCurdyKorrina Murphy