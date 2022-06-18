Local Residents Named to Dean's List at Gonzaga University
Saturday, June 18, 2022
SPOKANE, WA (June 17, 2022) - The following local residents have earned placement on the Gonzaga University Dean's List for spring semester 2022.
Students must earn a 3.5 to 3.84 grade-point average to be listed.
HOMETOWN, STATE; NAME
Lake Forest Park, WA
Hannah Dang
Andrew Demers
Carson Duling
Tyler Montague
Garrison Pinkley
Lillian Visser
Seattle, WA
Gracyn Brunette
Sean Essad
Olivia Hammond
Anna Thomas
Shoreline, WA
Lauren Adams
Isabella Haupt
Morgan McCurdy
Korrina Murphy
Gonzaga University is a humanistic, private Catholic University providing a Jesuit education to more than 7,500 students. Situated along the Spokane River near downtown Spokane, Washington, Gonzaga is routinely recognized among the West's best comprehensive regional universities. Gonzaga offers over 75 fields of study, 24 master's degrees, four doctoral degrees in one college and six schools.
