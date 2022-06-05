5th Ave lane shifts at NE 148th Street all week
Saturday, June 18, 2022
As early as June 20, 2022, Sound Transit’s contractors will work on 5th Ave NE and NE 148th Street for utility work as part of the future link light rail.
- Drivers can expect traffic delays.
- Sidewalks will be closed for demo work. Pedestrian detour route will be in place. (see map).
- Residents can expect vibration from compaction and fill work after utility installation is completed.
- Bus stops will be impacted. For route updates check www.kingcounty.gov
- When: Monday, June 20th, to Friday, June 24th from 7am to 5pm
- Where: 5th Ave and NE 148th Street
- Local access will be maintained
