LFP council to discuss Speed Limit Reductions and Traffic Calming Methods at Tuesday meeting

Sunday, June 19, 2022


The Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole (CoW) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6pm to discuss Speed Limit Reductions and Traffic Calming Methods.

The meeting is hybrid - both in person at City Hall 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 and on Zoom 



Posted by DKH at 3:35 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  