LFP council to discuss Speed Limit Reductions and Traffic Calming Methods at Tuesday meeting
Sunday, June 19, 2022
The Lake Forest Park City Council Committee of the Whole (CoW) will hold a special meeting on Tuesday, June 21, 2022 at 6pm to discuss Speed Limit Reductions and Traffic Calming Methods.
The meeting is hybrid - both in person at City Hall 17425 Ballinger Way NE Lake Forest Park, WA 98155 and on Zoom
- https://us06web.zoom.us/j/83758968039
- Call into Webinar: 253-215-8782 | Webinar ID: 837 5896 8039
