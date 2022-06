As a garden plant, the big leaf lupine is commonly used to attract bees and as a food source for hummingbirds and other pollinators.





Clearly this lupine favors the Huskies.





Plants by Diane Cerretti and photos by Doug Cerretti.









Bigleaf lupine (Lupinus polyphyllus) is also known as Large-leaved lupine, Many-leaved lupine, Blue-pod lupine and Garden lupine.