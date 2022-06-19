North Helpline needs volunteers

Sunday, June 19, 2022

North Helpline is looking to fill a few volunteer positions. 

Are you able to join our team?

The Positions:

Distribution Check-In and Registration

Register and check-in folks accessing our Lake City and Bitter Lake services sites during the distribution of food and hygiene items.
  • Wednesdays, 8:45-11:15am and 11:15-2:00pm
  • Thursdays, 3:45-7:00pm
  • Saturdays 8:45-12:15pm and 11:15-2:00pm
Apply: esther@northhelpline.org

Home Delivery Drivers

Deliver food boxes to community members.
  • Thursdays, 2-5pm
Home Delivery Box Packing

Pack food boxes to be delivered members of our community.
  • Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30-1:30pm
Learn More on our Website

Questions? volunteers@northhelpline.org



