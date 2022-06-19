North Helpline needs volunteers
Sunday, June 19, 2022
North Helpline is looking to fill a few volunteer positions.
Are you able to join our team?
The Positions:
Distribution Check-In and Registration
Register and check-in folks accessing our Lake City and Bitter Lake services sites during the distribution of food and hygiene items.
- Wednesdays, 8:45-11:15am and 11:15-2:00pm
- Thursdays, 3:45-7:00pm
- Saturdays 8:45-12:15pm and 11:15-2:00pm
Home Delivery Drivers
Deliver food boxes to community members.
- Thursdays, 2-5pm
Pack food boxes to be delivered members of our community.
- Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30-1:30pm
Questions? volunteers@northhelpline.org
