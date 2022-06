North Helpline needs volunteers

Photo courtesy North Helpline

North Helpline is looking to fill a few volunteer positions.





Are you able to join our team?

Wednesdays, 8:45-11:15am and 11:15-2:00pm

Thursdays, 3:45-7:00pm

Saturdays 8:45-12:15pm and 11:15-2:00pm

Thursdays, 2-5pm

Tuesdays and Thursdays 9:30-1:30pm













The Positions:Register and check-in folks accessing ourandservices sites during the distribution of food and hygiene items.Apply: esther@northhelpline.org Deliver food boxes to community members.Pack food boxes to be delivered members of our community.Questions? volunteers@northhelpline.org