Echo Lake Neighborhood to hear about Shoreline's Climate Action Plan (CAP) update

...and Echo Lake...

Surface Water Program Specialist Christie Lovelace and Surface Water Utility Manager John Featherstone will join us for a brief look at Echo Lake Surface water management issues and cattail removal from Echo Lake.





Cameron Reed, Environmental Services Program Manager, will address the Climate Action Plan Update.





The city of Shoreline is updating Shoreline's Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP will outline key actions the City will take to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and prepare our community for the impacts of climate change.





The CAP will identify climate action strategies that also improve equity, increase community resilience and protect ecosystems in Shoreline.