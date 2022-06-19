Echo Lake Neighborhood to hear about Shoreline's Climate Action Plan (CAP) update

Sunday, June 19, 2022



...and Echo Lake...

Surface Water Program Specialist Christie Lovelace and Surface Water Utility Manager John Featherstone will join us for a brief look at Echo Lake Surface water management issues and cattail removal from Echo Lake.

Cameron Reed, Environmental Services Program Manager, will address the Climate Action Plan Update. 

The city of Shoreline is updating Shoreline's Climate Action Plan (CAP). The CAP will outline key actions the City will take to reduce community-wide greenhouse gas emissions and prepare our community for the impacts of climate change. 

The CAP will identify climate action strategies that also improve equity, increase community resilience and protect ecosystems in Shoreline.

The meeting is Tuesday, June 21, 2022 from 7 - 9pm on Zoom. To receive a link to the meeting or be added to the email list, contact ELNA at ELNABoard@gmail.com



Posted by DKH at 3:04 AM
Tags: ,

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  