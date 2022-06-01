Jobs: WSDOT Title Examiner and Reviewer (PAS5)
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$64,285 - $86,461 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire multiple real estate professionals to support WSDOT’s Northwest Region (NWR) Real Estate Services office as Title Examiner and Reviewer.
The primary focus of this position is to conduct file reviews and title examinations for property rights that need to be acquired for highway construction projects. This position plays a critical role in support of WSDOT’s mission by ensuring property rights acquired under the threat of eminent domain comply with Federal Regulations, state law, and WSDOT policies and procedures.
Job description and application
