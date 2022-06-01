96th Service of Remembrance at Evergreen-Washelli

Service of Remembrance

Evergreen-Washelli held the 96th annual Service of Remembrance for Memorial Day to honor service members who died in service to our country.





Volunteers gathered early to place small flags at each grave and large flags along the main road.





The NW Junior Pipe Band

The Northwest Junior Pipe Band led in the procession of participants in the ceremony.





Visiting the graves

After the formal ceremony, people spread out to visit the graves.





--Diane Hettrick. All photos by Steven H. Robinson











