Jazz Vespers: Shadow and Light on Sunday, June 12, 2022

Wednesday, June 1, 2022


Jazz Vespers returns on Sunday June 12, 2022 for an evening of Brazilian Jazz on the theme of “Shadows and Light.” 

Musicians will include special guest Adriana Giordano on vocals, with Jeff Bush, drums and percussions, Dean Schmidt on bass, and Jean Chaumont on guitar.

Join us from 5 - 6pm at Lake Forest Park Church 17440 Brookside Blvd NE, Lake Forest Park, WA 98155

Masks are optional. There is no charge and donations are gladly accepted. 

Come see old friends, meet new friends, and enjoy some soulful respite to start your week.



