Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Summer Performance featuring classical ballet excerpts and new works
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Olympic Ballet Theatre presents Summer Performance featuring classical ballet excerpts and new works by Arcadian Broad and Alberto Gaspar on June 4, 2022, at 7pm.
Edmonds Center for the Arts (ECA) 410 4th Ave N, Edmonds, WA 98020
Olympic Ballet Theatre (OBT) closes its performance season with an eclectic mix of classical ballet excerpts by a famed choreographer of the past and vibrant new works by contemporary choreographers in Summer Performance on June 4, 2022, at 7pm, at the Edmonds Center for the Arts.
Tickets range from $27 to $40 and can be purchased at https://www.olympicballet.org/tickets or at the box office at 425-774-7570. For more information, contact OBT at dance@olympicballet.org or visit https://www.olympicballet.org/performance-season/summer-performance/.
Carnival in Venice from “Satanella”
Choreography: Marius Petipa
Music: Césare Pugni
The Carnival in Venice is an excerpt from the three-act ballet Satanella. When Marius Petipa revived Satanella in 1866, Le Carnaval de Venise was included in the third act of the ballet. Today, the Satanella pas de deux is a staple of the classical ballet repertoire.
Davis Dances: Dance 1
Choreography: Arcadian Broad
Music: Dance 1 by Oliver Davis
The inspiration for this piece came from the idea of two fierce and unstoppable forces (dancers) mixing together to create a harmonious union that wouldn’t exist with the two forces on their own.
Choreography: Marius Petipa
Music: Césare Pugni
Loosely based on the 1814 poem The Corsair by Lord Byron, the ballet narrates the story of the passionate pirate Conrad who falls in love with Medora, a beautiful Greek girl. OBT presents an excerpt from this classic ballet, featuring a pa de trois with Medora, Conrad, and his slave Ali.
Passing By
Choreography: Arcadian Broad
Music: The Girl with the Flaxen Hair by Claude Debussy
Passing By is inspired by that split-second moment in a place of commute like a train station, airport, etc. when you see someone so beautiful and interesting from across the room that you are completely transfixed.
1 in 10^2,685,000
Choreography: Alberto Gaspar
Music: MGV (Musique à Grande Vitesse) by Michael Nyman
This 28-minute piece celebrates the joy and the miracle of being alive in the present moment. The odds of being alive at any given moment are 1 in 10^2,685,000. With such infinitesimal odds, each of us is a living miracle.
Summer Performance and Olympic Ballet Theatre’s 2021-2022 season is proudly sponsored by the Edmonds Arts Commission, the Hazel Miller Foundation, the Hubbard Family Foundation, The Morgan Fund, and Seattle NorthCountry.
ABOUT THE ARTISTS
Arcadian Broad is from Titusville, Florida. At 10 years old, he began dancing in various styles such as tap, hip-hop, and jazz. After receiving a scholarship at ADC-IBC, he attended the Orlando Ballet summer program. He went on to train at the Juilliard School in New York. At 16, Arcadian was hired as a professional company dancer with Orlando Ballet. Under the direction of Robert Hill, he became the youngest hire in the company's history to date. Arcadian is also a dual choreographer and composer.
Alberto Gaspar holds an engineering degree in International Business and different diplomas from Tecnológico de Monterrey and Harvard University. His experience as a choreographer began at Saint Louis Ballet, where he created a piece for the Pulitzer Museum that included a live cello piece and several designs from upcoming fashion designers.
“1 in 10^2,685,000” is Alberto’s second time creating a contemporary piece for a professional classical ballet company, and he is very excited and honored to have this opportunity with Olympic Ballet Theatre again. His first piece choreographed for OBT in 2019 was Transfigurations.
Olympic Ballet Theatre is an emerging nonprofit ballet company presenting four productions of classical and contemporary ballets each season. Founded 41 years ago and now under the leadership of artistic directors Mara Vinson and Oleg Gorboulev, OBT has become a mainstay of the Snohomish County arts scene, regularly touring theaters in Everett and Edmonds.
OLYMPIC BALLET THEATRE
700 Main Street, Edmonds, WA 98020 - 425-774-7570 - OlympicBallet.org
