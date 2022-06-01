Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead (PAS5)
Wednesday, June 1, 2022
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$64,285 - $86,461 Annually
The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced real estate professional to serve as Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead.
Working under the guidelines in the Uniform Relocation Act, this position will facilitate complex property acquisitions and/or facilitate any relocations associated with an acquisition.
As the Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead, this position will support and work closely with WSDOT’s fish passage program, working with multiple project engineers and members of their design team to assist in identifying the property needs of WSDOT projects.
Job description and application
