Jobs: WSDOT Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead (PAS5)

Wednesday, June 1, 2022

WSDOT
Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead (PAS5)
Shoreline, WA. – Northwest Region
$64,285 - $86,461 Annually

The Washington State Department of Transportation (WSDOT) is eager to hire an experienced real estate professional to serve as Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead. 

Working under the guidelines in the Uniform Relocation Act, this position will facilitate complex property acquisitions and/or facilitate any relocations associated with an acquisition. 

As the Acquisition and Relocation Team Lead, this position will support and work closely with WSDOT’s fish passage program, working with multiple project engineers and members of their design team to assist in identifying the property needs of WSDOT projects.

Job description and application



Posted by DKH at 2:48 AM
Tags:

0 comments:

Post a Comment

Post a Comment

We encourage the thoughtful sharing of information and ideas. We expect comments to be civil and respectful, with no personal attacks or offensive language. We reserve the right to delete any comment.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
ShorelineAreaNews.com
Facebook: Shoreline Area News
Twitter: @ShorelineArea
Daily Email edition (don't forget to respond to the Follow.it email)

  © Blogger template The Professional Template II by Ourblogtemplates.com 2009

Back to TOP  