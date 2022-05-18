At 3:15pm the lights went out in Lake Forest Park

Lake Forest Park had no power most of Wednesday By Diane Hettrick By Diane Hettrick





It wasn't exactly a surprise that the lights went out. The windstorm had been predicted ( see WeatherWatcher article ). Seattle City Light had already dealt with a 4,500 household outage in Broadview that started at 1pm.





By 2pm crews had found the offending tree branch and turned the lights back on in Broadview. But there were more branches and several power outages impacting customers in both north and south Seattle.





Shoreline was the quiet part. Although there were wind gusts of 35mph at Carl's Richmond Beach weather station and Town and Country Market recorded a gust of 40mph power stayed on in Shoreline.





Not so in Lake Forest Park. At 3:15pm almost all of Lake Forest Park's lost power, joining areas all over King county.





City Light crews were out all day

Photo courtesy Seattle City Light By 4pm power had been restored to the majority of affected customers in Seward Park and Rainier Beach. Crews continued to address the outages in the Lake Forest Park and Eastlake/Montlake areas. By 4pm power had been restored to the majority of affected customers in Seward Park and Rainier Beach. Crews continued to address the outages in the Lake Forest Park and Eastlake/Montlake areas.





An hour later, power had been restored to the majority of affected customers in Eastlake and Montlake. Lake Forest Park and Ravenna/View Ridge were still without power.





Two hours on, crews continued to chip away at the dozens of outage events due to windy conditions. More than 8,000 customers had had their power restored at this time.





Soon after most Lake Forest Park residents finally had their power restored.





At 10:30pm it was down to one area around Forest Park Drive with 109 homes.











