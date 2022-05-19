Free summer Youth ORCA Pass for 8th - 12th grade students who are qualified for Free or Reduced Price Lunch
Thursday, May 19, 2022
Qualifying high school students can sign-up for a FREE Summer Youth ORCA Pass from King County Metro.
The free transit pass is available for students in 8th – 12th grade who are qualified for Free or Reduced-Price Lunch.
Summer Youth ORCA Pass is good for unlimited rides on all local transit including any bus, the Sounder train, Link light rail, streetcar, Water Taxi, and more!
Sign up here: Summer ORCA Pass Sign-Up Form
For more information on the program please visit the Summer Youth ORCA Pass website
Sign up here: Summer ORCA Pass Sign-Up Form
For more information on the program please visit the Summer Youth ORCA Pass website
0 comments:
Post a Comment