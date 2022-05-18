Summer volleyball camps 2022

Wednesday, May 18, 2022

All Skills Camp Includes:

• Passing: basics and advanced 
• Setting
• Serving: overhand and jump 
• Hitting: 4 step approach
• Mini Court Games

Camp Dates:

Week # 1 Tuesday - Friday July 5 - July 8 Entering 4th, 5th and 6th graders

Week #2 Monday- Thursday July 18- July 21 Entering 7th and 8th graders

This camp is open for boys and girls

Camp Fee: $200.00, includes Baden Volleyball and camp t-shirt, please include size of shirt when registering.

Payments by credit card can be made online Shoreline School District:

https://www.shorelineschools.org/


Camp Hours: 12:00- 5:00 p.m.

Camp Coordinator: Robyn Williams, Head Volleyball Coach

Questions: robyn.williams@k12.shorelineschools.org



