Summer volleyball camps 2022
Wednesday, May 18, 2022
All Skills Camp Includes:
• Passing: basics and advanced
• Setting
• Serving: overhand and jump
• Hitting: 4 step approach
• Mini Court Games
Camp Dates:
Week # 1 Tuesday - Friday July 5 - July 8 Entering 4th, 5th and 6th graders
Week #2 Monday- Thursday July 18- July 21 Entering 7th and 8th graders
Camp Fee: $200.00, includes Baden Volleyball and camp t-shirt, please include size of shirt when registering.
This camp is open for boys and girls
Payments by credit card can be made online Shoreline School District:
Camp Hours: 12:00- 5:00 p.m.
Camp Coordinator: Robyn Williams, Head Volleyball Coach
Questions: robyn.williams@k12.shorelineschools.org
