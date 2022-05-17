WeatherWatcher: Windstorm Wednesday, power outages possible

Blustery day at Richmond Beach

Photo by Carl Dinse





The winter that is never ending, a winter storm is moving in Wednesday morning. Power outages are possible as we are late enough in the season that most of our trees are now fully leafed out. Rain comes first in the morning, with increasing winds in the afternoon with gusts up to 40mph possible.





We are expecting around a quarter inch of rain Wednesday, mostly early in the morning, tapering off to scattered showers late morning and afternoon. High temperatures are expected to be in the upper 50's or low 60's. Winds are expected to calm down late in the evening towards midnight.





Thursday morning brings another round of rain with highs near 60°F, lows in the upper 40's. Friday through the weekend almost looks nice relative to our recent weather. Sunny skies and highs in the mid to upper 60's. Slight chance of showers returns to end the weekend on Sunday afternoon and evening.





For current weather conditions visit www.shorelineweather.com











