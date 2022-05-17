Two orca sculptures stolen from Richmond Beach Saltwater Park entrance - one recovered - one still missing

UPDATE: Thanks to the eagle eye of a community member, one of the orcas was discovered in a culvert/ditch near Boeing Creek. Please be on the lookout for the other. We hope it might also be around the Boeing Creek Park and trails in the area.





Original story:





Sometime between Friday evening on May 14, 2022, and Sunday, May 15, 2022, two of the community’s beloved Beach Orcas art pieces were stolen from their posts at the entrance to Richmond Beach Saltwater Park.





The individual(s) that made the decision to steal from our Richmond Beach community may be rethinking that decision in the light of day, and since this is a "small town" of caring and concerned neighbors who love to talk, it is unlikely that this theft will go unsolved for long.



Since these are valuable pieces of commissioned art, if the orcas are not returned, we will have no choice but to move forward with an investigation, police involvement, and potential subsequent charges.





Before we start down that path, we would like to offer a “no-questions-asked” drop-off of the Orcas, regardless of their current condition.



Please deliver our orcas to the Richmond Beach Library, no questions asked.



Please contact Richmond Beach Community Association President Jessica Jain at 425-306-8268 with information relating to the missing orcas.









