Agenda for Shoreline council meeting May 23, 2022 - including public hearing

In or about 2020, the City of Shoreline elected not to seek to acquire property at the southern end of 27th Avenue NW when it came up for sale. The property for sale included not only a residence but also a large parcel of 2nd Class Tidelands. Citizen interest in acquiring the tideland portion of the properties has continued as the City has actively been engaged in acquiring public parkland throughout the City. The City Council has expressed interest in acquiring the tidelands so as to expand the area of City public parks with shoreline access.



Acquisition of this parcel would provide a continuous public connection to these tidelands, and preserves this area in its natural state. Acquisition would also facilitate the public survey response for more shoreline and beach access and increase the City’s inventory of park land.



Staff would like Council to consider proposed Ordinance No. 967 (use of eminent domain) as a precautionary step in the event a voluntary sale of the tideland parcel cannot be achieved.



On July 27, 2020, the City Council adopted Ordinance No. 895, enacting interim regulations for outdoor seating areas for existing restaurants and bars due to indoor seating restrictions in place at that time related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Council has adopted three extensions of the interim regulations during the course of the pandemic. Although most restrictions associated with the pandemic have been lifted, a fourth and final six-month extension is necessary as the Planning Commission continues their work on Development Code amendments for permanent regulations.Council will hold the required public hearing and discuss the proposed additional extension. Those who wish to speak will be provided public comment time following the staff presentation and prior to the Council’s discussion.Required undergrounding of the electrical utility in the 148th St light rail area has been delayed by Seattle City Light’s (SCL) 5th Avenue Duct Bank Project. In early 2021, SCL informed Sound Transit and the City that it was pushing back the timing of this replacement project as it does not have the capital funding to complete the Duct Bank Project in coordination with the light rail project timeline. SCL estimates a 2027-2030 timeline instead of 2024. As a result, temporary above-ground 3-phase power is required in order to continue with the light rail project as well as private development in the station area. Council will discuss the proposed amendments to the municipal code.Due to the increase in volume and complexity of permits for developments in the station areas and the Town Center, there are not sufficient staffing resources to process permit applications within a reasonable time frame. This issue needs immediate attention to address the current and anticipated permit processing backlog at the current staffing level. Staff recommends adding six regular staff positions to address this issue.