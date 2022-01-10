NE 185th freeway overcrossing

Monday, January 10, 2022


A recently published article about the reopening of 5th NE on the east side of the freeway had an incorrect statement. (Sound Transit reopens section of 5th Ave east of I-5)

"NE 185th Street remains open across I-5 to alternating one-way traffic."

The NE 185th St overcrossing has two-way traffic. The traffic signal has been removed. The crews have been working on the north side of the overpass and the two lanes have been shifted to the south. The pedestrian sidewalk is not available.


