Sound Transit reopens section of 5th Ave east of I-5

Monday, January 10, 2022

The 5th Ave NE realignment section from NE 183rd Court to NE 185th St is open as of Friday, January 7, 2022.

During the closure, Sound Transit contractors completed the following work:
  • Storm and water drain installation
  • Converted overhead power to underground utilities
  • Re-aligned 5th Ave NE for the future guideway to be constructed
  • Built a retaining wall
Where:
  • South portion of NE 185th St at I-5, and 5th Ave NE between NE 185th St and NE 180th St
  • 5th Ave NE will be open to through traffic between NE 180th St and NE 183rd Ct; however no pedestrian traffic is available at this time
  • NE 185th St remains open across I-5 to alternating one-way traffic.
More information:

The multi-pedestrian path is not completed and will open later. Sound Transit is continuing construction on the west side of 5th Ave from NE 180th St to NE 185th St.



