The Shorewood High School Stormrays
Monday, January 10, 2022
|Shorewood High School
Shorewood High School students and staff were able to unwrap a special surprise prior to heading off for winter break. At a special all-school assembly on December 17, 2021 the school’s new mascot — The Shorewood Stormrays — was unveiled. You can watch the student-produced unveiling video here.
This followed a lengthy selection process that included over 150 mascot idea submissions from the community, student voting, and a mascot selection committee made up of students, staff, alumni and parents/guardians.
The Stormray is loosely derived from the Pacific electric ray, which is found in Washington coastal waters. A large group of “rays” is called a “fever” and evokes the idea of many rays moving forward with common purpose, grace, power, strength and speed.
The school is now in the process of working with graphic designers to develop the imagery and style that will be used to represent the Shorewood Stormrays mascot.
The mascot change was completed in accordance with Washington State House Bill 1356, which prohibits the inappropriate use of Native American names, symbols, or images as public school mascots, logos, or team names by January 1, 2022, and by a resolution of the Shoreline School Board.
“We sought to honor our past and look to the future in recognizing school cultural values- community, inclusiveness, connection, creativity and a connection to our environment,” said Shorewood Principal Bill Dunbar.
“Our committee placed a high value finding a creative and unique mascot that’s representative of the characteristics, strengths and values of our student body.”
The school's previous mascot, the Thunderbird, was a powerful mythological creature that is a part of the history and culture of many Native American tribes and indigenous people. It was appropriated as the Shorewood mascot in 1975.
