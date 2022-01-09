Toxic Chemicals and Your Hormones: Health Effects and How to Reduce Exposures

Sunday, January 9, 2022

The harmful effects of toxic chemicals in our personal care products will be examined in an online seminar offered by the Edmonds SnoKing and Seattle Branches of the American Association of University Women (AAUW), 7:00-8:30pm Tuesday, January 11, 18, 25, and February 1.

"Many consumer and personal care products are useful in our everyday lives, but contain chemicals that disrupt hormones. 
"These endocrine disruptor chemicals (EDCs) have effects that are fascinating, alarming, and far-reaching. 
"However, we can inform ourselves and our loved ones on how to reduce exposure," states instructor Dr. Fran Solomon, environmental scientist.

The seminar will provide, in layperson's terms, an overview of EDCs: sources, toxic properties, how these chemicals act, and how we are exposed. 

Also to be examined are effects of EDCs on brain development, the immune defense system, body weight, and reproductive health, as well as links between EDCs and breast cancer. Information will be provided on toxic chemicals regulations and actions that we can take to reduce our exposures to EDCs.

For those who register but cannot attend at those times, a recording will be available for viewing later. Cost is $50. 

Email AAUW at aauwprogramvp@gmail.com to register. Some scholarships are available for high school and college students in need. For more information, check the AAUW ESK website at AAUW Edmonds SnoKing (WA) Branch




