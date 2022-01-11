Hillwood Park - questions answered

A couple views the wetlands at Hillwood Park

Photo by Wayne Pridemore





Thank you for your questions and the link to the letter to the editor regarding the restrooms at Hillwood Park and general maintenance of the park.



Restrooms



The Shoreline School District has applied for the required permits and ordered a modular restroom for the site. They anticipate installing the restroom in April.



The vandalism of the porta-potty is unfortunate. We are working with the vendor to have it replaced as soon as possible.



Tennis courts



Currently, our Park Maintenance crews are cleaning up storm damage system wide. Last week found them at Hillwood removing downed trees and repairing neighbors’ fences destroyed by park trees on the western park boundary. Over the next several weeks, they will be doing a systematic playground safety inspection on all our play areas. As spring approaches, they will focus on cleaning courts. We try to keep courts playable throughout the year, but they are a lower priority during the fall and winter months.



Woody debris in creeks



We have left the “down trees and debris” in the creek intentionally for the multiple ecological and hydrological benefits provided by coarse woody debris. They help slow water flow and reduce its peak, which helps reduce sediment accumulation and bankside erosion. In addition to its role in helping provide a more sustainable streamflow, the coarse woody debris can improve riparian biodiversity by retaining food, contributing to the nutrient cycle, and providing habitat such as refuges and spawning sites.



The “bridges” referred to in the letter are formed from downed trees and are not detrimental to the drainage of this stream, which flows seasonally and forms part of Boeing Creek’s northern branch. Removing them could potentially increase bankside erosion as folks still want to cross the stream in that area. These natural bridges provide a path for people while also protecting the stream.



If people have questions or concerns about park maintenance, they can call 206-801-2700 or submit an online service request.



Eric Bratton│Communications Program Manager

City Manager’s Office│City of Shoreline





